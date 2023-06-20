Bret Baier Earns Bipartisan Praise for Grilling Trump on Classified Docs: ‘An Extraordinary Interview’
A divided nation of pundits has united in praising Bret Baier for his tough but fair interview with former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Given the current partisan landscape, it’s nearly impossible to find moments of consensus. Yet Baier seemed to pull it off as news watchers from both sides of the political aisle are praising him for his interview with the former president.
Baier aired the first half of his interview with Trump on Monday night, which largely gravitated around the ex-president’s indictment for improperly retaining classified documents and refusing to give them back to the government. The tense face-off touched on an array of other subjects as well, and Baier seemed to win the approval of his Fox News colleague, Brit Hume, who was less-than-sold on the defenses Trump mustered up to Baier’s questions.
As the interview unfolded, a bipartisan mix of observers noticed how Baeir put Trump under pressure and confronted the ex-president over his lies and defenses. As such, many people took to Twitter to congratulate Baier on an interview well done.
…
