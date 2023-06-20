Bret Baier Earns Bipartisan Praise for Grilling Trump on Classified Docs: ‘An Extraordinary Interview’

A divided nation of pundits has united in praising Bret Baier for his tough but fair interview with former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Given the current partisan landscape, it’s nearly impossible to find moments of consensus. Yet Baier seemed to pull it off as news watchers from both sides of the political aisle are praising him for his interview with the former president.

Baier aired the first half of his interview with Trump on Monday night, which largely gravitated around the ex-president’s indictment for improperly retaining classified documents and refusing to give them back to the government. The tense face-off touched on an array of other subjects as well, and Baier seemed to win the approval of his Fox News colleague, Brit Hume, who was less-than-sold on the defenses Trump mustered up to Baier’s questions.

As the interview unfolded, a bipartisan mix of observers noticed how Baeir put Trump under pressure and confronted the ex-president over his lies and defenses. As such, many people took to Twitter to congratulate Baier on an interview well done.

You can't watch this interview between the disgraced former president and @BretBaier and not conclude something profound has changed in Trump's relationship with the most important right wing media outlet. (Also Bret did an excellent job and deserves real credit for this.) https://t.co/wUoSZcViAZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 20, 2023

Bret Baier conducted an extraordinary interview with Donald Trump who discussed the criminal allegations in detail. Statements of this kind are generally admissible at trial… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 19, 2023

How much did Joe Rogan pay Bret Baier to debate Donald Trump — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 19, 2023

Just watched the @BretBaier / Trump interview. Many interesting moments (Trump strongest when hailing his WH achievements), but this stood out: Bret asked how Trump would try to win over suburban female voters who chose Biden last time. Trump immediately insisted he won in 2020… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 20, 2023

This is a legit takedown by Baier. https://t.co/NB7nTfHxF2 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 19, 2023

This is just PAINFUL. Bret Baier absolutely DESTROYS Trump on his terrible hires and his insults after they left. If you like Trump, DO NOT WATCH THIS, it is too painful. pic.twitter.com/2XiYxpGNJI — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 19, 2023

Nothing more important than preparation. Nothing. https://t.co/QrL8ktXWhi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 20, 2023

Trump's legal team tonight pic.twitter.com/10Bav6PBqL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2023

This Trump/@BretBaier interview…wow. Did his lawyers approve it? Either way, hard to see them being able to entice anyone competent to join the team after this… — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 19, 2023

FOX host Bret Baier showing why preparation is key when interviewing, as he rips Trump apartpic.twitter.com/v5km3AjAuU — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 19, 2023

Donald Trump’s political advisors (left) watching this @bretbaier interview versus Trump’s lawyers (right). pic.twitter.com/7JqNRoE5Z5 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 19, 2023

It seems like deputy special counsel Bret Baier filleted the defendant today. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 19, 2023

Great job by Brett Baier, though I wished he’d follow up and asked crooked Trump to name the “10 who love us” — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2023

Old man Murdoch really has it in for Trump letting Bret Breier do a journalism on him. SAD.pic.twitter.com/VWpfy25rXr — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 20, 2023

Anyone still at CNN who had anything to do with the Trump town hall should watch this Baier interview. This is how you do it: One on one, in a quiet room — and not in an auditorium where the interviewer's follow-up questions are overwhelmed by a cheering, jeering audience. https://t.co/ud9Cq4o660 — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 20, 2023

Bret outdid himself here – love it! https://t.co/ivIoTysZP8 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 20, 2023

If mookish insecurity could generate a heat field, Bret Baier would have already been immolated sitting this close to Trump — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 19, 2023

How excited are Trump's lawyers that he's answering questions about his 37 felony counts like he's on the stand and Bret Baier is the prosecutor? https://t.co/sJF3YMu2Ql — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 19, 2023

Brett Baier still thinks he works for a news organization. I do not. But I am grateful to have him on air tonight because this is an oustanding question. Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/UmlKMmKiOP via @Acyn — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 20, 2023

BREAKING: In Trump’s first sit-down interview with FOX News since he got indicted, FOX host Bret Baier brutally calls out Trump on his indictment lies and repeatedly fact checks him in real time live on the air, leaving Trump flustered. The confrontation started when Trump… pic.twitter.com/6BWu3ZqbF6 — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) June 19, 2023

Hilarious and epic takedown of Trump by Bret Baier! This is beautiful. https://t.co/HfwliZTcsr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 19, 2023

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com