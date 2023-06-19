Bret Baier Tells Trump, ‘You Lost the 2020 Election’ During Tense Fox Interview

Fox News’ interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday became tense after host Bret Baier told Trump, “But you lost the 2020 election.”

After Trump was asked how would win back the independent, suburban women voters who were a “hard no” in supporting him despite disapproving of President Joe Biden, Trump said, “First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot, ok? Let’s get that straight. I won in 2020.”

“That’s not what the votes show,” Baier shot back.

Trump insisted, “You take a look at Truth the Vote, where they have people stuffing the ballot boxes on tapes…” prompting Baier to respond, “Mr. President, that was all looked into.”

The interview became even more tense after Baier said, “Understand about the Hunter Biden, all fair things, but you lost the 2020 election.”

“Uh, Bret, uh you take a look at all of the stuffed ballots,” replied Trump. “You take a look at all of the things, including things like the 51 intelligence agents.”

Baier pointed out that “there were recounts in all the swing states,” where it was determined that “there was not significant widespread fraud.” He also noted that “there were lawsuits, more than 50 of them by your lawyers, some in front of judges that you appointed, that came up with no evidence.”

After Trump continued to maintain that the 2020 election was rigged, Baier questioned, “This is how you’re going to tell that independent suburban woman voter to vote for you?”

“No, no, no, we’re off to winning an election and I think we’re winning very well,” Trump argued.

Prior to the interview on Monday, Trump complained about a poll which Fox News aired, showing him losing to Biden for a second time in 2024.

Watch above via Fox News.

