Fox News anchor Bret Baier joined Fox News’ Outnumbered program Thursday with Harris Faulkner to react to President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal “victory speech” at the White House.

Baier noted that it was not “tradition” to deliver this sort of campaign-style speech from the White House grounds, before pointing out that the Hatch Act doesn’t apply to the president: “There’s nothing illegal about doing it.”

Baier laid out how the speech went down in the East Room of the White House, which began shortly after noon Thursday.

“Harris, clearly this was not a Teleprompter speech. This was the president, pretty much stream of consciousness, reacting as he saw it to how this all went down. As you saw it, thinking all of the different people in the room. His legal team getting a standing ovation. Senator Mitch McConnell getting a standing ovation. And then one by one, going through all of the senators and house members,” Baier stated.

Baier then continued to outline the commander-in-chief’s “victory lap” moment among his most loyal supporters.

“I was struck by — first of all, how perhaps Senator Susan Collins, when she said the president has learned from this, he has learned something but it probably wasn’t that he was wrong. That’s not what he takes away from it. He says that it was an evil impeachment at one time, which was raising eyebrows. He said it was all B.S.,” Baier said.

Baier then moved to how Trump’s speech was much like a campaign rally, except live from the White House.

“And for some people who haven’t seen President Trump on the stump, this was a lot like a stump speech. A campaign rally. And kind of a victory lap in this moment. There is nothing that prevents the president from doing that. It’s not tradition to give a political-type speech from the White House grounds, but there’s nothing illegal about doing it,” Baier said, noting “The Hatch Act doesn’t apply to him.”

“But this was unlike anything we’ve ever seen. He clearly wanted to get those thoughts out, one by one, about why he thinks this was all made up. But he is not regretting anything. If you look at the acquittal speech after the last impeachment in the United States, Bill Clinton in 1999, it was starkly different than that. Bill Clinton in ‘99 said, ‘I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said ended to trigger all of this.’ That is a different tone. He is saying this is three years of people going after him,” Baier concluded.

