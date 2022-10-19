Business Titans From Bezos to Dimon Sound the Alarm on Recession: ‘Batten Down the Hatches’

The list of business leaders warning of a potential recession is growing, with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos telling people to “batten down the hatches.”

Bezos’ cryptic warning came in response to a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who was also arguing there is a good chance of a recession.

“Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches,” Bezos tweeted in response to CNBC sharing the Solomon interview.

In his Tuesday interview with Squawk Box, Solomon warned people to be “cautious” in the current economy.

“I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon now. That doesn’t mean for sure that we have a really difficult economic scenario,” he said. “But on the distribution of outcomes, there’s a good chance that we have a recession in the United States.”

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been equally skeptical on the economy’s future, arguing this month that a recession could come within the next year.

“These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the U.S. and the world — I mean, Europe is already in recession — and they’re likely to put the U.S. in some kind of recession six to nine months from now,” he told CNBC, citing inflation and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as factors that could push the economy in the wrong direction.

Last month, Citadel founder Ken Griffin touted some of the economy’s stronger points, but also revealed that his own company is “very focused on the possibility of a recession.”

Tesla and likely future Twitter owner Elon Musk also predicted a “mild” recession back in August during a Tesla shareholder meeting.

