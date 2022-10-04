BREAKING: Elon Musk Reportedly Offers to Buy Twitter For Original Price Weeks Before Trial

Tesla owner and CEO Elon Musk is moving forward with his offer to acquire Twitter at the full price he agreed to back in April, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported that “Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter.”

Musk struck the deal in April to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, or $46.5 billion.

Musk then tried to back out of the deal, stating that he was not satisfied with Twitter’s handling and accounting of bot accounts. Twitter took him to court, accusing him of breaking the terms of the acquisition agreement, where the case is pending.

The case was set to go to trial on Oct. 17.

Musk’s about-face is a victory for free speech advocates on the right, who have criticized Twitter for censoring conservatives and content including The New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Musk called the censorship of the story “incredibly inappropriate.”

Musk has said that former President Donald Trump would be allowed back on the platform were he to acquire Twitter. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Critics have said that if Musk takes over Twitter, disinformation, such as Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election, would be allowed to spread on the platform.

