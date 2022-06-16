Cable Networks Air Profane Rant From Jan. 6 Rioter Calling to ‘Drag Motherf***er’ Mike Pence ‘Through the Streets’

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol kicked off their third hearing Thursday with a discussion of former President Donald Trump’s comments targeting Vice President Mike Pence, and the response by the rioters, who were captured on video making obscenity-laden violent threats against Pence and members of Congress who were refusing to overturn the election.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) began his remarks by saying that the committee “intend to show the American people that January 6th was not an isolated incident,” but rather a “scheme of deception” that began weeks before, with Trump being informed by his top advisers that he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but still pursuing a “dangerous theory” and continuing to demand, both publicly and privately, that Pence refuse to certify the Electoral College votes.

Aguilar cued up a video clip of Trump’s speech from the Ellipse on Jan. 6, in which he said Pence was “going to have to come through for us” or it “will be a sad day for our country,” and Trump would be “very disappointed” in him.

The video then showed Ryan Nichols, one of the Jan. 6 defendants, reacting to the news that Pence intended to follow the law and not comply with Trump’s demands.

In the video, Nichols can be seen saying that he has heard that “Pence just caved,” and vowing “we’re going to drag motherfuckers through the streets.”

Nichols is facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges related to his alleged assault of law enforcement officers and obstruction of a federal proceeding on Jan. 6, as CBS News reported.

A sampling of Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Nichols’ political discourse: pic.twitter.com/ES8Gws5f9u — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 4, 2022

“Cut their head off!” Nichols says. “Republican protestors are trying to enter the House right now at the Capitol is the word that I’m getting. So if that’s true, then get up in there. If you voted for treason, we’re going to drag your ass through the streets.” pic.twitter.com/CCggMaTFWC — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) February 5, 2022

The committee’s video clip also showed the crowd of rioters chanting “Bring him out, bring out Pence,” and then “Hang Mike Pence!”

“How did we get to this point?” Aguilar asked rhetorically. “How did we get to the point where President Trump’s most radical supporters led a violent attack on the Capitol and threatened to hang President Trump’s own vice president?”

Aguilar added that witnesses would tell how Trump had “pressured” Pence to adopt the “legally and morally bankrupt idea that the vice president could choose who the next president can be,” and how Trump was aware there was a “violent mob” at the Capitol when he tweeted that Pence did not have the “courage” to do what needed to be done.

“Pence did the right thing that day,” concluded Aguilar, and “stayed true to his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

