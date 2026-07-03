Hailstorm Warning Interrupts Fox’s Bret Baier: ‘We’ve Got Some Breaking News… We’re Gonna Get To Shelter’

Bret Baier and the crew of Special Report on Fox News were forced to scramble for shelter as a hailstorm warning interrupted Friday’s live outdoor broadcast from Mount Rushmore.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech at the iconic landmark, which features the likenesses of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. Trump has suggested he should be added to the pantheon of presidents.

Baier interviewed Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and asked about Republicans’ poor poll numbers ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“You look at polls, it’s kind of upside-down in some places,” Baier said. “The economy is a real concern. Inflation’s a real concern. How do you address that with your constituents here?”

“I think first of all, we talk about the fact that we’ve done specifically what we were supposed to do in terms of reducing the tax burden on the vast majority of Americans, for seniors, people who work on tips, for families with kids,” Rounds replied. “In all of those cases, we reduced their tax burden. That’s real money back in their pockets.”

The senator said the GOP needs to bring energy costs down, and added, “Get the housing market moving once again, and the House and Senate have put together the first major change in housing regulations in a long time.”

“We’ve got some breaking news here,” Baier announced. “They just said there’s severe weather on the way. In fact, they said hail could be coming, and they’re urging everybody to get inside. We’re gonna stay here for just a second here. Senator Rounds, thank you so much. We’re gonna get to shelter, and thank you for being here, and Happy Fourth.”

“Welcome to South Dakota,” Rounds dryly replied, eliciting a chuckle from Baier.

The program went to commercial, and upon returning, Baier seemed to be reporting from a tent.

The weather was not just an issue in South Dakota on Friday, as much of the eastern U.S. was experiencing a wicked heat wave. The Great American State Fair, honoring the 250th anniversary of the founding, was temporarily shuttered as temperatures topped 100 degrees in Washington, D.C.

Watch above via Fox News.

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