Cassidy Hutchinson Claims Trump Stopped Wearing A Mask Because It Smudged His Bronzer Makeup

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Donald Trump, claims the GOP leader refused to wear a mask during the pandemic because it smudged his bronzer makeup.

Trump’s dislike of masks originated in May 2020 during a Honeywell mask factory visit, to Hutchinson. The former Trump staffer details the story of the former president asking for mask opinions that day in her new memoir “Enough.”

“I slowly shook my head,” Hutchinson tells readers. “The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it.”

Trump then looked down at the straps of his white mask and noticed “they were covered in bronzer.” The former president fumed after seeing his mask was ruined by his makeup, Hutchinson says.

“Why did no one else tell me that?” Trump demanded. “I’m not wearing this thing.” During this time, according to the NY Post, Trump claimed he received the OK not to wear a mask from the “head of Honeywell.”

“The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depths of his vanity had caused him to reject masks — and then millions of his fans followed suit,” Hutchinson noted.

Moreover, Trump’s safety precautions during the pandemic involved ignoring positive Covid tests for potential guests and inviting them to the White House.

Hutchinson claims the night before Thanksgiving 2020, Trump wanted to invite lawmakers to the White House, but after some had tested positive for the virus.

Trump reportedly became enraged when she only began inviting those who tested negative. “I said everyone! Bring them all! Bring them all now,” Trump ordered.

After Hutchinson tried pushing back against Trump’s request, she was instructed not to defy “the president’s orders.” Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, eventually agreed to allow all the lawmakers to the White House if those who tested positive wore a mask.

However, when everyone was gathered in the Oval Office, Trump told the lawmakers to remove their so he could see “their beautiful faces” and that “he was not worried about contracting the virus.”

