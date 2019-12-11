Supporters of President Donald Trump implied that they could angrily take up arms and widespread violence rivaling the Civil War could break out if the president was removed in a Senate trial after being impeached by the House.

In a video taken by CBS News’ Jason Silverstein at Trump’s Hershey, PA rally on Tuesday, one man in a gray Trump shirt and a red MAGA hat leans in towards the camera and ominously repeats “He’s not gonna be removed” three times before saying “my .357 Magnum is comfortable with that” when an unseen reporter asked if he was sure of Trump’s job security.

The next Trump supporter, decked out in a white, Trump 2020 cowboy hat, said he would expect to see “physical violence” should the Senate remove the president. “I think it would become a second Civil War,” he warned.

Then, a third man in a red MAGA hat, interviewed inside the Hershey arena, said “There would be a strong movement. It would be very negative, possible violence,” in response to the same question about Trump’s removal. “Not that I’m condoning violence,” the Trump fan added, “There’ll be a lot of mad Americans, possibly 70, 80,000 — 70, 80 million Americans on the loose, not very happy.” Trump got nearly 63 million votes in the 2016 election.

Watch the video above, via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]