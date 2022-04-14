Charlie Rose Resurfaces With Warren Buffett Interview, Four Years After He Was Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Charlie Rose is back, more than four years after he was dumped by both CBS News and PBS amid a sexual harassment scandal.

In November of 2017, Rose, then 75, was accused of engaging in a pattern sexual harassment in a story first reported by the Washington Post.

Eight women who had worked around the former news man accused him of groping their breasts or genitals. Some contended the longtime CBS This Morning co-anchor walked around naked.

He also reportedly made lewd phone calls. One woman called him a “sexual predator.”

Rose immediately apologized to the women, and called his behavior “ inappropriate.”

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.”

Rose was quickly dropped by PBS. CBS followed suit. More than four years later, Rose resurfaced Thursday with his own website, and a new interview with billionaire Warren Buffett.

“I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett,” Rose wrote on the website. “It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than 4 years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

It is not clear when or where Rose interviewed Buffett, but the conversation runs for roughly one hour and 15 minutes..

Rose’s website also features older interviews between Rose and numerous public figures. Rose, who is now 80, has kept a low profile since he was fired.

He has only posted three times on his verified Twitter page since the scandal broke in 2017.

