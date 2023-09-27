Chris Christie BOOED For Delivering Direct Message to ‘Donald Duck’: ‘I Know You’re Watching — You’re Afraid!’

2024 candidate Chris Christie was promptly booed after directing a stern message to no-show former President Donald Trump.

The second GOP debate took place Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Notably, the front runner, former President Donald Trump chose to skip the event, opting instead for a primetime address to union members in Detroit.

Christie was asking a question about curbing violence across the nation when he turned the focus on Trump and branded him with a new nickname.

“We’ve got to bring law and order back to this country and not just in our cities, but we need to bring order back everywhere. We need law and order back in our suburbs, people are threatened. We need law and order in our rural areas, people feel threatened there and we need it in Washington, D.C. also,” Christie said.

“And Donald Trump should be here to answer for that. But he’s not. And I want to look at that camera right now. Tell you, Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching. Okay,” Christie added.

The crowd had a mixed reaction of groans and delight.

“You’re not here tonight, not because of polls and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record,” Christie said.

“You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen. You keep doing that. No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We’re going to call you Donald Duck,” Christie said as the crowd booed.

Watch above via Fox Business News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com