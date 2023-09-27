Biden Runs Ad On Fox News Slamming Trump Right Before GOP Debate

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign bought some primo airtime ahead of Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate hosted by Fox Business Network. The debate also aired on Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump maintains a formidable lead over the GOP field and has so far boycotted the first two debates. Less than an hour before Wednesday’s event, Trump gave a speech in Michigan and addressed a non-union factory one day after Biden joined a picket line with striking members of the United Auto Workers.

The 30-second ad takes direct aim at Trump’s outreach to manufacturing employees:

He says he stands with auto workers. But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers, and he’s delivering – passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk. He delivers.

The spot ends with the obligatory, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

Trump’s outreach to workers fell flat with UAW President Shawn Fain. On Tuesday, he panned the former president for his “pathetic” record on unions.

“His track record speaks for itself,” Fain said. “In 2008 during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies. That’s a complete lie. In 2015 when he was running for president, he talked about doing a rotation, taking all these good-paying jobs in the Midwest and moving them somewhere in the South where people work for less money, and then to make people beg for their jobs back at lower wages.”

Fain added that during Trump’s presidency, General Motors workers went on strike for two months, during which time Trump did not visit them.

Watch above via Fox News and the Biden campaign.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com