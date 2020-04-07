CNN’s Chris Cuomo, still suffering from the effects of coronavirus, was not having President Donald Trump’s latest justifications for having ignored or downplayed the virus’ threat for weeks, and literally called “bullshit” on Trump’s rhetoric.

Still broadcasting from his home, a visibly frustrated and agitated Cuomo tore into the president over the rather stunning implication from Tuesday’s daily White House briefing.

“The last thing anybody needs is more BS,” Cuomo said, before offering up a debunking of the comparison of the swine flu outbreak to the current coronavirus pandemic that had become a common right-wing talking point in defense of Trump. “It took a year for that virus in 2009 to claim the amount of lives we’ve lost in less than two months. Do you understand that now? Do you understand that how quickly something can kill you is a direct relationship to how threatening that thing is? Stop ignoring the facts. For political advantage. Get real.”

Cuomo then played a clip of one of Trump answers from Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing. In it, Trump all but admitted that he intentionally hid the threat from COVID-19 for weeks and then offered, as an excuse for his lack of candor with the American public, that he is a “cheerleader.”

“That’s exactly what leadership is,” Cuomo hammered home. “Anybody can tell people what they want to hear. And make it easier. And then you know what you get? Exactly where we are, right now. That was the most asinine statement of leadership I have ever heard and I can’t even dismiss it on the president having a 102 [degree] fever, like I do.”

“That is clear thinking from him,” an even more incensed Cuomo continued, embodying Trump’s flawed logic. “‘I’m a cheerleader. So, I’m going to lie to you about the realities that your parents, your loved ones, and your kids face. I’m not going to prepare the way I should because it reinforces the bullshit I’m telling you and I’m hope that you’re OK with it.’ We have to do better than that. This president must do better than that. The good news is, he can. The bad news I he refuses to. And that, I have no answer for.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

