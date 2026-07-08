Trump Questions Platner Accuser: ‘A Lot of People Say Big Falsehoods’

President Donald Trump questioned multiple women who have accused former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, “A lot of people say big falsehoods.”

Just minutes after the president’s comments, the former Democratic Senate contender dropped out of the race against incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in a video posted to X.

Platner’s campaign had been unraveling in recent weeks following a series of abuse allegations. While prominent Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), initially stood by him after former girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield accused him of physical abuse — allegations he denied — support evaporated after a POLITICO report in which another ex-girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021. Platner denied Racicot’s allegations as “troubling, serious, and false,” but Sanders and other Democrats soon called on him to end his campaign.

“Do you think that the Democrats should be able to pick a replacement for Graham Platner?” a journalist asked Trump on Wednesday.

“They’re picking what?” responded the president.

“A replacement for Graham Platner if he steps out of the race,” the reporter clarified.

“He won the primary, right? It’s very hard for them to do,” Trump said of inserting a potential replacement. “It’s really a question of whether or not you believe the woman. A lot of people say big falsehoods. It’s, uh — he’s in a bind. He’s in a bind.”

The president continued, “But, uh, should they be able to do it? Well, I guess he’s gonna lose. I would imagine he’s gonna lose. It’s very interesting. When a Republican woman came out with the same charge, nobody believed her. When this woman came out, everybody believed her. Right, Doug? Did you get any pictures of it, Doug? You don’t want ’em. They wouldn’t sell, Doug.”

Here, it seems Trump was referring to New York Times photographer Doug Mills.

Watch the clip above via @WhiteHouse on YouTube.

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