Chris Cuomo Calls Out Bernie Sanders for Using Russian Interference as ‘Cover’ for Supporters’ Bad Behavior

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo called out Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for using Russian election interference efforts as “cover” for the bad behavior of his online supporters.

Cuomo interviewed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday night’s edition of CNN’s Cuomo PrimeTime, and asked him about reports that Russia is trying to interfere in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump — and of Bernie Sanders.

Cuomo began by asking Mayor Pete “Why would they want Sanders to do well?”

“Well I don’t think the Russians have a political party in the U.S. They want chaos,” Buttigieg said, then pivoted to criticizing Republicans for not doing enough to protect the election.

But Cuomo remained focused on Sanders, saying “It’s an interesting analysis though as to what their intentions are like why not you, why not Biden, where, you know, if they want to – if they want to hedge their bets, you think they’re thinking Bernie Sanders may win at all, so they want favor on each side, or do you think – they think Bernie is the person who’s easiest for Trump to beat?”, and adding “You’re the one who was in the Intel business in the military.”

“I’m not going to try to get into Vladimir Putin’s head,” Buttigieg said, begging off the Sanders question.

“What I know is that this kind of interference is incredibly dangerous for our democracy,” Buttigieg continued. “And we need a President who takes it seriously, and is going to act to make sure that any power, whether it is Russia, or anybody else, who even gets the idea of interfering in our elections, gets the message through our deterrence that it is not worth the attempt.”

“I’ll tell you what. That’s a tough message because it sure is worth the attempt,” Cuomo said, adding “Look what they did to us the last time with the division. The President’s doing it now to beat the Democrats.”

“And even Bernie Sanders gets to use it as cover for what some of his supporters do in person and online,” Cuomo said, then switched topics.

The years-long story of abusive Sanders supporters — often referred to as “Bernie Bros” — came to a head when members of the Culinary Union in Nevada were targeted for threats and abuse after they came out against Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan.

But Sanders, when confronted about the abuse, has repeatedly tried to lay the blame on impostors, in addition to asserting that all campaigns have an equal number and quality of abusive supporters.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

