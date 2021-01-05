Chris Cuomo Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter Which Party Wins’ Seconds Before Describing Republican Assault on Democracy

On the eve of a runoff election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo delivered a commentary in which he asserted that “it doesn’t matter which party wins,” but then lambasted a group of Republicans for “attacking our democracy.”

On Monday night’s edition of Cuomo PrimeTime, the host prefaced an interview with a Georgia election board member by telling his audience that “It is the night before the runoff elections in Georgia. They will decide the balance of power in the Senate.”

“Now look, I don’t know who wins. And frankly, to me, it doesn’t matter, because I know what has to change,” he continued, then repeated “It doesn’t matter which party wins. The focus is what has to change, and it has to be on you.”

“Congress has to get off of their inside game and back onto you. That’s part of my job. And it’s really the responsibility of you and watching me to create the mandate of checking them,” Cuomo said. “Your problems are real. They’re resonant. And the people gifted the ability to do your business and bidding, and it is a gift you give them, they need to remember who put them there.”

Cuomo then said that “So far, this president-elect does seem to get that,” and played a clip of President-elect Joe Biden saying “Politicians cannot assert take or seize power. Power is given granted by the American people alone. We’re a nation built on honor, decency, dignity, and respect. That’s who we are.”

“That’s who we are at our best,” Cuomo remarked and added “Now sometimes you’ve got to go through a test to get to your best. And I for one hope there is a really ugly and obvious event on January 6th in Congress. Why? I don’t want drama. But I want you to see the truth. I want you to see who stands up, and on what basis, and remember the names and faces who tried to give the bums rush to Uncle Sam. Make no mistake, that’s what’s happening. They are attacking our democracy and therefore our country’s foundation.”

The members of the House and Senate Cuomo cites as “attacking our democracy” are, in fact, all Republicans, and the runoff elections will determine whether the next administration can enact legislation like expanded Covid relief and health care reform, and make lifetime appointments to the federal judiciary, among other things.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

