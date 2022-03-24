Clarence Thomas’ Wife Texted Mark Meadows About Overturning the 2020 Election, Invoked QAnon Theory

Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a QAnon conspiracy theory and other messages about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol confirmed the messages.

They were revealed after Meadows turned over 2,320 messages to the committee. The Post reported,

On Nov. 10, after news organizations had projected Joe Biden the winner based on state vote totals, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.” […] When Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, the White House chief of staff invoked God to describe the effort to overturn the election. “This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

“Thank you!!” Virginia Thomas responded. “Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

Virginia Thomas also discussed a QAnon conspiracy theory in an exchange with Meadows, according to the Post:

The video Thomas shared with Meadows is no longer available on YouTube. But Thomas wrote to Meadows, “I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it. Possible???” “Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states,” she wrote.

Virginia Thomas’ reference to “watermarked ballots” originates from QAnon theory that mail-in ballots had been marked by Trump allies so fraud could be tracked In total, Thomas and Meadows exchanged 29 messages, per the Post, which noted that the two did not discuss Clarence Thomas or the Supreme Court.

It is unclear if additional messages were shared between the pair.

