CNBC Poll Finds Biden Approval in the Tank; Record Number Hold Negative Outlook on Economy

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has tanked as Americans embrace an increasingly bleak outlook on the economy, according to a CNBC poll released Thursday.

Forty-one percent of Americans approve of his job performance, according to the poll, compared to 52 percent who disapprove. The negative 11 point margin is a double-digit shift from July, when he held a 3 percent advantage. That month, 48 percent said they approved, while 45 percent said they disapproved.

The shift was fueled by increasingly negative sentiment about the economy. Forty percent said they approved of his performance in that area, while 54 percent said they disapproved. And 46 percent of respondents said they expected the economy to get worse in the next year, an all-time high in the survey’s 13-year history. Forty-seven percent said they expected a recession in 2022, a 13-point increase from the number who answered the same way in 2019.

“Last quarter, the economic numbers were flashing yellow for Biden, but now that’s intensified and the light is flashing red, and it’s accompanied by multiple blaring sirens,” said Public Opinion Strategies partner Micah Roberts, CNBC’s Republican pollster for the survey.

The survey included 800 respondents polled between Oct. 14-17. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com