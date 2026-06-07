Fox News Anchor Asks Hakeem Jeffries Point-Blank if Democrats Have an ‘Antisemitism Problem’

On The Sunday Briefing, host Jacqui Heinrich asked about the Democratic party’s stance on “domestic abuse” claims made against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner (D).

“What happened to ‘believe all women?'” Heinrich asked about allegations made to The New York Times by Platner’s ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield that Platner has refuted as “all lies.”

Congressional Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) have stood by Platner in his attempt to unseat five-term Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and turn her red seat blue.

“I haven’t followed these allegations closely, but what I have said is that violence against women in any way, shape, or form is unacceptable,” Jeffries said.

Heinrich then asked about allegations of “antisemitism” in the Democratic party.

Heinrich read a Platner social media post saying, “A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC. Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu and she votes accordingly.”

Heinrich continued, “APAIC is an American organization, as you know, and Collins voted for the War Powers Resolution, so saying she’s ‘bought and paid for by Netanyahu’ is a bit of a reach. But, you know, blaming the Jews seems like a risky defense for a guy with a Nazi tattoo who’s trying to convince people that it was just an innocent mistake and it doesn’t mean anything. Are you concerned that your party has an antisemitism problem?”

“He’s going to have to speak for himself, and that’s what any candidate, particularly in a high-profile race, is going to be called upon to do,” Jeffries answered. He went on to describe antisemitism as an “American issue” that everyone should be committed to “crushing.”

After Heinrich asked Jeffries about another controversial Democratic candidate, Dr. Adam Homowy (D-NJ) and his ties to convicted terrorist Omar Abdel-Rahman, Jeffries pushed back.

“It’s very interesting that you’ve asked me about candidates, many of whom haven’t even confronted a Democratic primary yet, but haven’t asked me a single question about the hatred, the xenophobia, the Islamophobia, the outright racism that we see being peddled by actual members of Congress in the Republican Conference sitting in the House of Representatives right now. And by the way, what we also know is that this Republican-controlled Congress has failed the people of this country.”

Heinrich defended her line of inquiry.

“Okay, I’ve got plenty of questions on that for our next guest, who is a Republican,” Heinrich said. “I think it’s appropriate to ask Republicans about Republicans and Democrats about Democrats. You’re the minority leader, and these are members of your conference that are going out and campaigning with these unsavory figures.”

Watch the clip above via The Sunday Briefing on Fox News.

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