Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went off on a reporter for Fox News Digital — who asked about an allegation that she had an affair with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

In a video published Sunday by Fox News Digital, Boebert scolded the reporter for asking about claims made by Cynthia West — a former Massie staffer and ex-girlfriend of the Kentucky congressman. West told MAGA influencer Laura Loomer that Massie had boasted about an alleged sexual encounter with Boebert just weeks after his wife’s death in 2024.

The Fox News reporter tried to ask Boebert about the claim, but didn’t get far.

“One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys—” The reporter said, before Boebert cut him off.

“F*ck you, first of all!” Boebert told the reporter. “If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for. I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy sh*t that they do.”

"F— you, first of all!" Rep. Lauren Boebert unleashes against a Fox News Digital reporter after being asked about affair allegations between her and Rep. Thomas Massie, an incumbent critic of President Trump who lost his Kentucky primary race last month. pic.twitter.com/cLI5RZLUqR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2026

Earlier in the interview, Boebert had addressed the possibility that Massie would run for another office after losing his congressional seat — with the Colorado congresswoman speaking out in support.

“He filed for something,” she said. “He didn’t specify what and I don’t know if he’s going to move forward with that or not. I don’t know….Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money.”

But the reporter switched gears a short time after, and Boebert went off.

“I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy sh*t that they do,” Boebert told the reporter. “You had great questions on what was actually happening. So…”

The congresswoman then stormed off.

Watch above, via Fox News digital.

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