‘Stinks to High Heaven!’ Speaker Johnson Claims ‘Rigged’ Election Accusations Are ‘Impossible to Prove’

CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, spoke to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday and asked him about President Donald Trump’s ongoing claims that the Los Angeles mayoral race is “rigged” against Republicans.

“Speaking of fraud, the president keeps saying that there’s election fraud in the California mayor’s race. What evidence is there to prove that?” Raju asked Johnson while walking through the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson replied, “You tell me, Manu. They are counting votes weeks after the election. We have entire nations with huge populations, like India, that can count their votes in 24 to 48 hours.”

Raju cut in, “You’re saying it’s rigged, like the president?”

“I’m not saying it’s rigged. I’m saying it stinks to high heaven, and everybody knows that. Let’s — let’s — let’s remove the appearance of impropriety. Let’s have — what, what a concept — let’s have votes on an election the day of the election. That’s what many states are able to do. I think California is playing around with us,” Johnson insisted.

“But what evidence is there to prove that the election was rigged?” Raju pressed.

Johnson replied, “Some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream, it is impossible to prove. But I think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here, and that’s a concern. We need people to believe in the integrity of our election system. It is critical to maintain a constitutional republic. We’re going to keep working to pass the Save America Act because it requires, as you know, proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote. Those are also 90-percent-plus issues in public opinion, and 70 percent of Democrats understand that’s necessary.”

Raju shot back, “Aren’t you all just saying that because you lost the election — because the Republicans did not win? Is that why we’re hearing this?”

“I’m saying that every leader of all parties should demand election integrity, and if somebody is opposing that, you should look at their motives,” Johnson added, ending the conversation.

President Donald Trump and many of his allies have accused Democrats of rigging the vote in LA as Spencer Pratt moved into third place this week as votes continue to be counted. Notably, final polls going into election day showed Pratt landing in third and being shut out of the November runoff.

Speaker Johnson, like Trump, sowing doubts on CA results. I asked him about any evidence to back up their claims “Some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it is impossible to prove,” he said. “But think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here.” pic.twitter.com/bHamWVGpEy — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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