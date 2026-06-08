Top Senate Republican Dismisses Trump’s Demand He Fire Parliamentarian: ‘That’s a Hard Job’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) quickly dismissed President Donald Trump’s demand that he fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough on Monday.

In his latest attack on McDonough Monday afternoon, the president argued that Thune “should immediately fire the Parliamentarian, who treats Republicans, and everything that they stand for, horribly!”

“She was put there by then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and Barack Hussein Obama, need I say more? She is a nasty holdover from Mitch McConnell (A man who has proven to be very disloyal to John Thune!), who decided to keep her because he loved giving Trillions of Dollars to the Democrats, but for the Republicans, including the Wall, where I ended up having to go ‘around him’ to build over 1,000 Miles, and close up our Open Border, he gave NOTHING!” he wrote in a scathing Truth Social post. “She is known as a Radical Left Lunatic that caters to Democrats, and has no respect for Republicans, or Republican Ideology. Just the other night, as an example, she ruled against us on a proposal that would have easily been approved, and should have been, by anyone else. We have every right to change her, and should do so, IMMEDIATELY. As long as she’s there, we will never get our desperately needed, SAVE AMERICA ACT, approved, and put into full force and effect!”

MacDonough has forbid Senate Republicans from including the $1 billion in funding for the Secret Service sought by Trump in their reconciliation bill.

But despite Trump’s pleas for her ouster, Thune indicated that Macdonough’s job was safe in short order, according to Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio.

“Parliamentarian rulings break both ways. You lose a few, you win a few. That’s been true when the Democrats have been in the majority too. That’s a hard job. It’s a very specific skill set. And you need somebody that is going to be a fair referee,” said the Republican leader after being asked about Trump’s comments.

Thune just now: “Parliamentarian rulings break both ways. You lose a few, you win a few. That’s been true when the Democrats have been in the majority too. That’s a hard job. It’s a very specific skill set. And you need somebody that is going to be a fair referee.” https://t.co/TWSEePgQqD — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 8, 2026

This isn’t the first time Trump has come for MacDonough. Just last month, he charged her with being “brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats.”

“The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us,” he added.

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