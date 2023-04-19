CNBC’s Joe Kernen slammed Fox News following their $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to resolve the defamation case against the network.

In a scathing commentary on CNBC’s Squawk Box Wednesday, the conservative-leaning Kernen was floored at the idea that Fox News would allow so much damning information about the network to come out — given that they ended up settling the case for a massive sum.

“If you were going to eventually settle for this amount, I certainly would have done it a lot sooner, it seems like,” Kernen said. “And it’s not like the stuff that came out in discovery…I would think that Fox knew everything that they were turning over. I don’t know if they if they misjudged what the perception of all that information would be. But it all came out! I mean, if you did it earlier, it didn’t have to all come out. Now it comes out and you still owe almost $800 million.”

Kernen added that he would consider taking action against the company if he owned its stock.

“If I was a shareholder, I might sue them for how badly they handled the suit!”

Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, the managing director of Staple Street Capital, the private equity firm which owns Dominion, added, “we were always amazed by some of the decision making happening there, to be quite honest with you. That their newsworthiness argument just never made any sense to us. And we just we we never understood it.”

Later in the segment, Kernen amplified his point.

“If you were a shareholder, and your name’s not Murdoch, you’d be mad,” Kernen said.

“A hundred percent,” colleague Andrew Ross Sorkin added.

Watch above, via CNBC.

