CNN Airs Insane Segment Interviewing Capitol MAGA Rioters: ‘You Could Tell Some of the Cops Were on Our Side’

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve was on the ground with mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol yesterday and uncovered a range of alarming and divorced-from-reality comments in her interviews.

Airing on the Thursday edition of The Lead with Jake Tapper, Reeve found a through line of anger and disgust among the rioters, who often repeated President Donald Trump’s insane and delusional election fraud conspiracy theories back to her.

Opening the segment, she showed a man in a tan jacket adorned with a patch for the Three Percenter extremist right-wing militia screamed out in rage at lack of progress in proving Trump’s false claim he won the 2020 election: “What are we supposed to do, okay?! The Supreme Court is not helping us. No one is helping us. Only us can help us! Only we can do it!”

Then a man with a red Keep America Great hat over a chain mail hood and a green T-shirt depicting Pepe the Frog, a sort of mascot for the alt right, became overjoyed when Rudy Giuliani endorsed “trial be combat” over the president’s election fight during the Wednesday rally.

“He just said trial by combat?!,” the man said, laughing. “I’m ready! I’m ready.”

A man with a fake beard and medieval helmet hat explained how he entered the Capitol through a broken window, after a debate between some who wanted to break in and some who wanted to remain peaceful.

“We went in there, walked in and there were some people laying up in some Oregon room, I don’t know, there’s a ton of Oregon paintings and they were smoking a bunch of weed in there. Then we moved it down, so many statues.”

“The cops were very cool,” he then said, recounting how some of the police told the rioters invading the Capitol: “Hey guys, have a good night.”

“It’s crazy, very weird,” he said. “You can see that some of them are on our side.”

Another man in a black leather jacket defended the incursion and ransacking of the Capitol as the work of “a bunch of really, really pissed off, regular folks.”

“I’ve got a job. This is Wednesday. I’m supposed to be at work, yeah” he added, light-heartedly. He then turned to the camera and jokingly made the shushing motion.

When Reeve asked the man in the tan jacket from earlier what the end game was of protesting and storming the Capitol, the man reacted in shock at the question.

“What’s the point?!”

“Yeah,” Reeve said.

“We’re losing our freedoms, what do you mean ‘What’s the point?’!”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]