Rudy Giuliani Demands ‘Trial By Combat’ at Protest Rally Over Trump’s Defeat

Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat” as he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” protest rally in Washington D.C. over President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

The former New York City mayor-turned-Trump lawyer spouted numerous conspiracy theories about the election while defending the “perfectly appropriate” plan for Congressional Republicans to block the Electoral College certification process. As Giuliani raved about unspecified hidden evidence of the election’s corruption, he proclaimed:

If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So, let’s have trial by combat!

Giuliani went on to state that he and Trump are prepared to stake their reputations on the existence of criminality, even though they’ve never produced hard evidence of mass voter fraud and Giuliani’s attempts to make the case have been shot down in court dozens of times before today.

