CNN’s public communications department replied to James O’Keefe on Twitter, warning him that his secret recording and planned release of some of the network’s internal editorial calls could have broken the law — and that the company has notified law enforcement.

On Tuesday morning, O’Keefe posted a Tweet that previewed an upcoming release of a recording of an editorial call between CNN President Jeff Zucker and his network’s senior leadership.

More than seven hours later, in that Tweet’s replies, the CNN PR account responded: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We’ve referred it to law enforcement.”

Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 1, 2020

If O’Keefe did end up breaking the law, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2010, as part of one of his earlier so-called stings, O’Keefe and three others were arrested and charged with a felony for entering a federal building in New Orleans under false pretenses targeting the office of Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu. That charge was ultimately reduced to a single misdemeanor, but O’Keefe was still sentenced to three years probation and forced to do 100 hours of community service plus pay a $1,500 fine.

