CNN’s Jake Tapper Asks Elizabeth Warren If She’s ‘Comfortable’ With Money Hunter Biden Made Despite ‘No Evidence’ Against POTUS

CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted there’s no evidence President Joe Biden did anything illegal, but asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) if she’s “comfortable” with the way Huner Biden made millions.

The Hunter Biden probe is in the news this week because Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer has released a memo that contains financial statements, snippets from testimony by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, and even a photograph — but as fact-checkers and Comer himself have also pointed out, no evidence against the president.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Tapper wrapped up his interview with Warren on other topics by asking about the probe, while pointing out the lack of evidence against the president.

Asked whether she’s “comfortable” with the way Hunter made his money, Warren expressed “worry” — then pivoted to recent Supreme Court ethics scandals:

TAPPER: I want to ask you.

This is not the kind of child you want to talk about, but the adult child, the adult son of President Biden, Hunter Biden, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee say that they have identified more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family, including Hunter Biden and their business associates.

So far, we haven’t seen any direct evidence pointing to Joe Biden, President Biden, doing anything illegal. And I don’t necessarily know what’s — everything that’s in this.

But I do wonder, on a broader level, the 30,000-foot view of this, people close to Donald — I mean, people close to Joe Biden or people close to Donald Trump, but I’m talking about Joe Biden, making tens of millions of dollars because of their closeness to him, that can’t be something that you like.

That can’t be something that you’re comfortable with as a phenomenon.

WARREN: Look, I always worry about the influence peddlers in Washington, regardless of party affiliation.

One of the things, as you know, I have spent a lot of my time in Congress working on is how we bring just more ethics and more oversight in general to everything that we do in government. Lookit, we have got a United States Supreme Court where people take gifts and don’t even report them, even though the law requires them to report, and that they somehow think that that is all right.

It is not all right. But we don’t have a set of ethics that apply to the Supreme Court. We have a problem with the revolving door, people who come into government and — from industry, and then they write regulations for the people they used to work with, and then they leave government and go back to working for that same industry and cashing in on their time in government service, selling off their access to our elected officials.

I understand that it is hard for Republicans and Democrats and independents to say, we have got to have a set of ethics that apply to everyone. And that means we have got to be willing to say to our friends and people who are not our friends, the same rules apply across the board, and we have got to shut down the revolving door.

We got to have ethics rules that apply to everyone. That’s what we got to do both to make government function better, but also so the American people can have confidence in their government. I think that is really a crucial challenge for us in the next few years.

TAPPER: I agree. And I think, when people see Hunter Biden being paid thousands of dollars from Kazakstan or Ukraine’s energy companies, they understandably get skeptical about how this town operates.