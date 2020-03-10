CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta pressed Vice President Mike Pence on whether President Donald Trump should lead by example during the coronavirus crisis and stop publicly shaking hands.

During what has become a daily White House briefing on the outbreak, Acosta queried the VP on Tuesday about the president’s behavior, noting that the CDC guidance recommends against shaking hands in public and that Pence had been publicly touching elbows in a sign of best practices against spread of the virus.

“Should the president stop shaking hands with people?” Acosta asked point blank. “He just did it at the Medal of Freedom ceremony a few moments ago. On this sign up here, it says you should stop handshaking in your workplace, the school, commercial establishments. Should the president set that example? I notice you have been opting for the elbow bump…”

“I’ve been shaking hands too,” a smiling Pence cut in.

“What do you make of that? Is that necessary at this point?” Acosta continued.

“Well, look, as the president has said, in our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand. I expect the president will continue to do that, I’ll continue to do it.” Pence responded. “What this is is a broader recommendation for Americans but a good recommendation is to wash your hands often and all the experts tell me while people want to get the various sanitizing lotions, washing your hands with hot soap and water for 20 seconds is just as good as any lotion you can buy.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]