Trump Has Averaged a Whopping 19 Truth Social Posts a Day in 2026: Report

A report published by the Financial Times this week found that President Donald Trump has averaged a whopping 19 Truth Social posts a day so far in 2026.

The Financial Times found that Trump has made more than 2,700 posts on his social media platform this year, or an average of 19 posts per day, with nearly half featuring videos or images.

“At least 75 of those appear to have been generated using AI, according to an FT analysis of his feed, using a conservative methodology that is likely to undercount the true number,” the newspaper reported. “But 57 of those posts came in just the first three weeks of May, compared with eight for all of April.”

The number was reported in a Financial Times report titled, “How AI turbocharged Donald Trump’s ‘slopaganda’ machine,” which explored the president’s recent obsession with AI-generated images.

On Sunday, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself launching missiles at the Earth from space. Last week, the president also went on an AI-generated image spree, posting images of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden bathing in sewage; Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker eating a feast of cheeseburgers, pizza, fried chicken; a representation of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-NY) district as a slum; and a $100 note with his own face and name on the front.

In the past few months alone, Trump also found himself in hot water on several occasions after posting AI-generated content that offended social media users on both the left and right.

In February, Trump deleted an AI-generated video that depicted Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes after receiving heavy backlash.

Last month, the president sparked outrage among his own supporters after he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man.

Trump also shocked social media users in October after he posted an AI-generated video of himself dropping feces on protesters in New York City from a fighter jet.

Trump praised AI while speaking to reporters outside Air Force One this week, hailing the “amazing” technology.

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