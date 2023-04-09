CNN’s Jim Acosta Says Criminal Arrest ‘Good For Trump’ In GOP Primary But ‘Terrible In The General Election’

CNN anchor Jim Acosta observed that former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest may help his standing with Republicans, but will be “terrible in the general election.”

On Saturday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, Acosta wrapped up a panel segment with John Avlon and Margaret Hoover by observing that it seems “like a couple of years ago” since Trump traveled to New York (it was Tuesday) for his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

Acosta and his panel discussed the political effect of the arrest on Trump’s political prospects:

ACOSTA: I want to ask you about one more thing, guys, and that is, I mean, there’s so much that has happened since last Tuesday. It feels like maybe a couple of years ago, but it was just a several days ago that Donald Trump became the first current or past president to be indicted and arraigned.

And I just wonder, doesn’t this continue to be good for Trump in the party and the Republican Party but terrible in the general election?

HOOVER: Well, it is like – I tell my husband, I’m doing a side eye right here —

(LAUGHTER)

HOOVER: — because I saw him make-up fight.

The truth is, you’re right, Jim, this is good for Trump and the party. It has solidified his front runner status for the Republican nomination right at the moment.

I mean, that’s what’s happened. These are $7 million in the last week, 25 percent at least of those dollars are new dollars.

And the base of the Republican Party seems to really be rallying around him and doing an us-against-them, you know, the Department of Justice rule of law against Trump. It’s a bizarre turn of events, but it’s real.

(CROSSTALK)

AVLON: Yes, it’s a reaction. It’s a reaction. Let’s be real about that.

And to your point about, you know, Trump’s resurgence being, you know, a poison pill for a general election, what CNN’s new poll is showing only 26 percent of Independent voters support approval of Donald Trump. Over 60 percent thought an indictment was justified. Only 8 percent said it was had had no merit at all.

Those are Independent voters who end up making the decisions in general elections.

So you know the party — you know, he may thrive on the oxygen of attention. But if that moth keeps going to that flame, it’s going to be burnt to a crisp.

ACOSTA: Right. And with other potential indictments coming, other trials potentially coming down the pike, I can’t imagine that the numbers you just mentioned, John, heading in the right direction for Trump and the Republican Party when it comes to a general election campaign.