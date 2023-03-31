CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Goes Hard At Pence Over Jan 6 Trump Criminal Probe: ‘If You Have Nothing To Hide Why Not Testify?’

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer went hard at former Vice President Mike Pence for his efforts to avoid testifying against ex-President Donald Trump in the January 6 criminal investigation.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

But Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

On Thursday night’s CNN special featuring Blitzer’s live sit-down with the former VP, Blitzer grilled Pence intensely over his efforts to evade testifying in the Jan. 6 probe, prompting a flustered Pence to remark “you’re good at this, Wolf. I know you’re driving for an answer.”

Blitzer had a quick rejoinder for Pence, saying “The American people want an answer too. It’s not just me”:

BLITZER: I want to turn to the Justice Department Special Counsel’s investigation–

PENCE: Sure.

BLITZER: –of January 6. As you know, a federal judge has ruled that you must testify, about your conversations, with President Trump, up until that day. Will you testify?

PENCE: Well, obviously, I can’t talk about it much, given the nature of the grand jury proceedings.

But what I can say is that I’m very pleased that a federal judge, for the very first time, recognized that the Constitution Speech and Debate protections apply, to the Vice President of the United States, when you’re serving as President of the Senate. That was the core of my concern, about the subpoena being brought.

I’m meeting tomorrow with our attorneys, to review that decision. We’ll make a decision, in the coming days. But I have nothing to hide, Wolf.

BLITZER: So, if you have nothing to hide, why not testify?

PENCE: Well, look, I’m going to obey the law. And I’ve been speaking very openly, and written very extensively, about the events, leading up to January 6, and on January 6, and will continue to.

And, as I said, we’re going to review that decision. We’ll have — we’ll make a judgment about the best way forward. But I really am very pleased that that the federal judge agreed with our position, and recognized that the Constitution Speech and Debate protections–

BLITZER: But that federal judge only agreed–

PENCE: –apply to the Vice President.

BLITZER: –that you don’t have to testify, about what happened, on January 6, when you were serving, according to the Constitution, the Vice President, as also President of the U.S. Senate. But you have to testify, on the conversations you had, with Trump, leading up to January 6.

PENCE: Well, that’s what we’re going to be reviewing, tomorrow. And again, I can’t get in detail about the judge’s opinion.

BLITZER: What does your instinct tell you–?

PENCE: But–

BLITZER: What do you think you should do?

PENCE: Well, you’re good at this, Wolf. I know you’re driving for an answer. We’re going to have an answer, in the next several days, about the best way forward.

BLITZER: The American people want an answer too. It’s not just me.

PENCE: And I — they’ll have an answer. And I promise you that we’ll follow the rule of law. But I want to carefully reflect on what the judge decided, and — but, at the end of the day, we’re going to obey the law. And I’ll continue to do, as I’ve done, speaking about those events.

BLITZER: The judge you should testify, as far as the events leading up to January 6, your conversations with Trump. That’s what the judge said.

PENCE: Well?

BLITZER: The rule of law would be to honor that, right?

PENCE: Well, look, the rule of law also includes the possibility of appeal.

BLITZER: So, might you appeal?

PENCE: So, we’re giving some consideration to that as well.

BLITZER: But you haven’t decided finally?

PENCE: We have not.