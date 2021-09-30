Both houses of Congress passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday ahead of the government having to shutdown starting at midnight on Friday.

The Senate passed the bill, 65 to 35, that would fund the government through Dec. 3. Fifteen Republicans joined all Democrats in voting in favor of the bill. The House of Representatives later passed the continuing resolution (CR), 254 to 175. Thirty-four Republicans joined all the Democrats in favor of the measure.

The CR now heads to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

In addition to government funding, the bill includes natural disaster relief for states and funding for the effort to resettle Afghan refugees in the United States.

