Man Berates Artemis II Crew at US Capitol, Accuses Them of Faking Moon Mission: ‘I See Through Your Lies!’

A man showed up at the U.S. Capitol to accost the crew of the Artemis II and accuse them of faking their recent mission to the Moon.

The four astronauts were in space for more than 10 days in a mission that sent them around the moon and back. It was the farthest from Earth any human has traveled in history, with the crew documenting the far side of the Moon and even naming previously unnamed craters on the lunar surface.

The journey, which was streamed live throughout nearly its entire duration, captured the attention of the country and turned the astronauts into celebrities. The four have done countless interviews and were even invited to the White House.

In a viral video published Wednesday, one man was not as thrilled about seeing the crew.

“Stop lying! Stop acting!” the man said just feet away from the crew. “You all never went to space!”

A man at the Capitol accused the Artemis astronauts of lying about going to space pic.twitter.com/7mqBQEMpWK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 20, 2026

Pilot Victor Glover took a quick glance at the man before looking ahead. Christina Koch, one of the mission specialists in the crew, continued looking ahead and never acknowledged him. The other two crew members — commander Reid Wiseman and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen — did the same.

“Follow Jesus! God’s watching you all!” the man continued.

A security member then got between the crew and the man as they walked ahead.

“Stop lying to the public!” he said as Glover looked back and gave him a wave. “Your psyop isn’t working on millions of us! NASA’s a joke! Repent before God, y’all! I see through your lies! I know you never went to space! God’s watching you all!”

Eventually, a staffer told him, “That’s enough,” and prevented him from following the crew.

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