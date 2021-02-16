The namesake son of a high-profile conservative media activist has been charged with three federal crimes for participation in the Capitol insurrection, an assault that his father, Brent Bozell III, condemned on live TV as “very, very disturbing” and “absolutely wrong” as it was happening on January 6th.

Per a report in the Huffington Post, Brent Bozell IV has been charged with obstructing an official proceeding (the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory), unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct. Video and still images place Bozell IV on the balcony inside the Senate chamber and leaving the building on that day.

Here, the longtime conservative activist’s son can be seen exiting the Capitol among many other pro-Trump supporters celebrating their breaking of the building. (Bozell IV appears at the 0:22-second mark, in a red, white, and blue baseball cap talking on his cell phone.)

Apparently, identifying Bozell IV was made that much easier because of his choice of clothing while asserting the Capitol. He was videotaped wearing blue hoodie sweatshirt that clearly had the name and logo of Hershey Christian Academy on it. According to the criminal affidavit, online searchers used that key piece of information about the Pennsylvania school to identify Bozell IV, who used to coach basketball there, and sent that information to an FBI tip line.

Hours after Bozell IV was participating in the Capitol riot, Bozell III was opining about it on Fox Business. In an appearance on Fox Business’ The Evening Edit, the Media Research Center president sympathized with the protestors and joined in the chorus pushing former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud.

“This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America. Look, they are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them,” Bozell III claimed. “I agree they’re furious with the censorship of free speech that is taking place. So the fury was there. Unfortunately, it was controlled fury with with the vast majority and one element went forward with lawlessness. It has done tremendous damage to everyone else.”

“The video is showing some very, very disturbing stuff. You can never countenance police being attacked. You cannot countenance our national Capitol being breached like this. I think it’s absolutely wrong,” Bozell III declared, before circling back to endorsing the totally false election fraud conspiracy that prompted the rally in the first place. “They feel, those people who are there, and again, I agree with them, believe this election was stolen. They believe their vote was stolen. They’re looking at Washington D.C. and they cannot believe that nobody will help them. When this national election, the most important thing this nation does, when it was stolen, they look at Washington as utterly corrupted, which it is.”

“I hope there is a thorough investigation,” Bozell added, moments later, before baselessly implying Antifa or left-wing activists played a role in the violence at the Capitol. “My guess is, when all this is over, you’re going to find that there were bad guys on the other side who were also participating. It is just a hunch.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]