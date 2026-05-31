‘You Just Lied On Camera!’ MS NOW’s Ali Velshi Has Wild Run-in With Protester — Who Falsely Accused Him of Misreporting On ICE Protest

MS NOW’s Ali Velshi got into a confrontation with an ICE protester Saturday night after the man falsely accused Velshi of lying on camera.

Velshi reported from the New Jersey ICE detention center where migrant inmates were said to be engaged in a hunger strike. Protesters and counter-protesters have descended on the facility, prompting police to act as a “buffer between protesters and ICE,” Velshi said.

“Then that didn’t work out last night — they had a lot of tension,” Velshi said. “So they brought in Newark police, local police. They also have state police here, but they were not in the front lines, but they created barricades.”

Velshi then caught the attention of a protester carrying a camera and tripod, when saying, “So, there was no less than 10- or 12-feet between protesters and police almost at any time.”

“That’s not true!” The man yelled. “There were more than 10 or 12 people that were protesting!”

“No, no, no, no no, no, hold on, hold on,” Velshi protested.

“That’s an absolute lie!” the man continued. “You just lied on camera!”

“What did I just say?” Velshi asked.

“You just said there were 10 or 12 protesters, which is all bullsh*t!” the man said.

“Can you just hold on for a second?” Velshi said — trying to correct the man. “I actually said there was never more than 10 or 12 feet between — ”

“This is the problem, why this sh*t happens!” the man concluded.

“All right, well, there you go,” Velshi said, giving up on trying to explain.

Back in the studio, host Elise Jordan quipped, “Everyone’s a critic!”

Host Pablo Torre then told Velshi, “We all heard you very clearly. That gentleman decided to, I think, embody an internet commenter in real life, which is a surreal experience for you, I’m sure, as you’re covering a real, serious event. But the idea here, just to reset us, this is a warehouse that has been used to house people who are now getting the word out, alleging that they are being mistreated.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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