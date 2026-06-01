‘So Selfish!’ Ex-Biden Aides Trash New Jill Biden Book — Accuse Her of Being ‘Disingenuous’

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s new White House memoir is drawing fierce criticism from ex-Biden aides angrily accusing her of reopening painful divisions and refusing to take responsibility for the events that led to the party’s 2024 defeat.

The backlash follows the release of excerpts from View from the West Wing: A Memoir and Jill Biden’s return to the public spotlight on a book promotion tour as both she and former President Joe Biden prepare to publish tomes and re-engage politically ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Several ex-administration officials told Axios journalist Alex Thompson, co-author of book Original Sin which documents Biden’s doomed 2024 re-election campaign, that they were frustrated by the timing of the releases.

One former Biden campaign aide was particularly blunt: “It’s just so selfish.”

“The Bidens preached selflessness and service above all – and every decision they’ve made since he decided to run for reelection has been about themselves. It’s also ironic – the only people undermining President Biden’s legacy are the people closest to him,” the unnamed individual continued.

“The throughline between her book and [Kamala] Harris’s is that they blame everyone but themselves for the loss,” another former official said.

A third former staffer said: “I just wish they would give some more time and space and let people move on. It all feels so disingenuous.”

Thompson also highlighted Jill Biden’s account of the June 2024 debate against then-presidential rival Donald Trump, a disastrous performance that ultimately forced her husband out of the race.

In a promotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning and in the book itself, Jill Biden claimed that during the debate she feared her husband was having a “stroke.”

“After the debate, however, she didn’t appear so worried and joined President Biden at a campaign rally, and a stop at a Waffle House, then introduced him at a rally the next day after an overnight flight,” the journalist himself pointed out in the article.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Thompson revealed that he was hearing “significant skepticism that [Jill Biden] is trying to rewrite this narrative.”

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