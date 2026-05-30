MAGA Fan Ticked Off By $640 Trump Watching Missing ‘T’

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A Providence, R.I., man who bought a branded pink “Trump” watch for his MAGA-loving wife ended up getting a “Rump” watch instead.

Tim Pettit wanted to show support for the president and love for his wife by shelling out $640 for a watch “that may now be even more of a one-of-a-kind than he bargained for,” according to a local report from NBC 6 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania earlier this month,

Pettit’s wife explained, “The ‘T’ is missing. It just says ‘R-U-M-P.’ It says Rump.”

“We expected that it would have the integrity of the president of the United States,” said a disappointed Pettit.

“The GetTrumpWatches.com site calls its products the official watches of President Trump,” the report said. “But in the small print it notes that it licenses the Trump name and likeness. The site also states it has nothing to do with any political campaign, that the watches are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Back in October, Newsmax began airing ads for the time pieces with Trump himself as spokesperson.

“Hello, everyone, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time,” the president began on one of the clips. “Check out this ‘Red Beauty,’ it’s one of my new watches. Wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president. Get your watch today at GetTrumpWatches.com. These make a great gift. It’s Trump time.”

The president has also come under fire recently for the $500 gold Trump mobile smartphones that were finally shipped to customers months after they were promised.

“The phone has faced repeated backlash after Trump Mobile missed its initial launch date by nine months, redesigned the phone multiple times after charging customers $100 deposit for pre-orders and walked back its original claim that the phone would be manufactured in the United States,” reported The Pensacola News Journal.

The phone’s box now says it’s “proudly assembled in the USA.”

Watch the clip above via NBC 6 WJAC-TV.

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