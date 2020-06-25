In a case that is garnering national media attention, three North Carolina cops caught on tape using extremely racist and violent language — including one who promised to start “slaughtering them f**king n*****s” — have been fired. All 3 insist they’re not racists.

On Wednesday, the Wilmington, NC Police Department held a press conference to announce the firings of three officers — Corporal Jessie Moore and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore — over violent and racist remarks that were discovered during an audit of police cruiser video.

According to the department’s investigative report, Sergeant Alison Heflin discovered the conversations on a cruiser video that was marked “accidental activation,” and upon hearing the remarks, forwarded the tape for investigation.

Here are some excerpts from that report regarding the conversations, which are extremely graphic and disturbing. Editor’s note: We have censored some language that was not censored in the source material.

Discussing two Black fellow officers:

Gilmore advised he “saw a picture of Duane (Officer Daresse Johnson) down there sitting on his ass.” A short time later Finer says he knew Michael Scott (Officer Michael Scott) was “bad news” and was a “piece of shit”. Piner then says “let’s see how his boys take care of him when shit gets rough, see if they don’t put a bullet in his head.”

Describing the arrest of a Black woman, and an appearance before a Black magistrate:

During that conversation Moore refers to the female he arrested as a “negro” and “n****r” on multiple occasions. He also described Magistrate Daniel, who is African American, as a “fucking negro magistrate”. At one point, Moore states “she needed a bullet in her head right then and move on. Let’s move the body out of the way and keep going”. Pinar responds ‘That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you.”

And in a section that’s rightly getting national attention, they discuss the widespread slaughter of Black people:

Piner tells Moore later in the conversation that he feels a civil war is coming and he is “ready”. Piner advised he is going to buy a new assault rifle in the next couple weeks. A short time later Officer Piner began to discuss society being close to “Marshall Law” and soon “we are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them fucking n*****s. I can’t wait! God I can’t wait” Moore responded that he would not do that. Piner stated “I’m mady.” Officer Piner then explained to Cpl. Moore that he felt society needed a civil war to “wipe `em off the fucking map. That’ll put ’em back about four or five generations.” Cpl. Moore responded “you’re crazy.” Recording was stopped a short time later.

And in a portion of the report that carries disturbing implications for kind of latitude these police officers feel entitled to, they all denied they were racist, and blamed the protests over the police killing of George Floyd for their remarks.

“Each officer pointed to the stress of today’s climate in law enforcement as a reason for their ‘venting.’ Each officer also denied being racist,” the report says.

Moore, who had discussed murdering a Black woman and disposing of the body, told investigators he isn’t racist, and that “the call combined with the situation with the recent protests had him extremely stressed and he is very embarrassed about the things he said in the video.”

Piner said “the conversations on the video were caused by the stress piling up” from the protests and videos he’d seen on social media.

At the press conference, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams announced the firings, saying “The 46 minute and 12 second conversations were brutally offensive and deserved immediate action.”

He added that he would recommend that the men not be rehired, and said “We will also consult with the District Attorney’s Office regarding their suitability as a witness, any bias they may have shown towards criminal defendants and potential criminal charges.”

Chillingly, if not for the “accidental activation” and the audit by Sgt. Heflin, these officers would still be on the job. As it stands, they are free men with access to firearms.

