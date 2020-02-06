<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Conservative Political Action Conference – CPAC- has been called a “circus” before. Yet, this year they are turning the center stage into a theatrical production featuring a dramatic performance from actors playing “lovebirds” former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

“FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers,” which has been billed by Politico as “Hamilton for the MAGA crowd,” will assume the distinct honor of being the first play performed on the CPAC stage in the conference’s history.

The play is set to re-enact the anti-Trump text messages, which the FBI found on cellphones between Strzok and Page – who were involved in the Trump-Russia investigation.

The production will occur on the third day of the conference, Fox News reported.

The stage play is directed by Phelim McAleer a conservative filmmaker who has also co-written the anti-abortion film,”Gosnell.”

CPAC communications director Ian Walters responded to a singular question from Mediaite – electing to address the inquiry about whether the filmmaker, McAleer, has anything to do with sponsoring 2020 CPAC this year.

“No,” Walters said. “Not a sponsor.”

Matt Schlapp did not return Mediaite’s request for comments regarding the production.

The conservative conference is slated to take place outside of Washington, D.C., in late February with the keynote speaker being President Donald Trump.

