CPAC Chief Invokes Replacement Theory to Defend Overturning Roe in Stunning Remarks: ‘Start With Allowing Our Own People To Live’

American Conservative Union Chairman and head of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Matt Schlapp invoked the racist replacement theory to defend overturning Roe v. Wade as a way of “allowing our own people to live.”

The conspiracy known as “The Great Replacement” — that White people are being replaced with nonwhite immigrants in a plot by Jews to take power away from whites — has catapulted into the news since it was cited as inspiration by the suspect in the racist Buffalo mass shooting.

But versions of that theory have been espoused and promoted by Fox News personalities and a host of Republican personalities, elected officials, and candidates. And during a press scrum outside a CPAC Hungary event, Schlapp explicitly connected the theory to the prospect of banning abortions.

Schlapp was asked if he agrees that immigration is “national suicide,” as Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban often says.

That’s when he launched into his stunning remarks about Roe, according to Vice News:

“Roe v. Wade is being adjudicated at the Supreme Court right now, for people that believe that we somehow need to replace populations or bring in new workers, I think it is an appropriate first step to give the…enshrinement in law the right to life for our own unborn children,” he said. Pressed further for what he meant, Schlapp added that he thought overturning abortion and immigration were “separate issues,” but then contradicted himself almost immediately. “If you say there is a population problem in a country, but you’re killing millions of your own people through legalized abortion every year, if that were to be reduced, some of that problem is solved,” Schlapp said. “You have millions of people who can take many of these jobs. How come no one brings that up? If you’re worried about this quote-unquote replacement, why don’t we start there? Start with allowing our own people to live.”

Schlapp was referring to the now-likely prospect that Roe will be overturned when or if the Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that would overturn the constitutionally right to abortion becomes final.

