WATCH: CNN’s John Berman RIPS Tucker Carlson Over ‘Not Even Thinly-Veiled Racism’ of Replacement Theory

CNN’s John Berman ridiculed Tucker Carlson over the “not even thinly-veiled racism” of the Fox News host’s most recent rant about “Legacy Americans” being “replaced.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, Berman and co-anchor Brianna Keilar hosted commentator Ana Navarro for a discussion of the day’s news, including the situation at the southern border — where a large group of Haitian asylum-seekers has been filmed being mistreated by Border Patrol agents.

Keilar introduced a clip of Carlson in which he told Fox News viewers that President Joe Biden’s immigration policy “is called the Great Replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries,” and asked Navarro to comment.

Navarro said that the influx at the border is “very suspicious,” and suggested there may be some hidden political force at work, adding that the issue “frankly inflames racism and division and us versus them and invasion and invaders and alien prototypes and stereotypes within the Republican Party.”

Berman then called Carlson out more directly, telling Navarro “Look, you can talk about issues of the border and a clear problem with an influx of migrants. But replacement theory isn’t even thinly-veiled racism.”

“I mean, you heard Tucker Carlson say it, ‘replace,’ what’s a ‘legacy American?’ It rhymes with white,” Berman added. “And so he’s saying that legacy white people are being replaced.”

Navarro added that “a pillar for the foundation of Donald Trump’s campaign” was to “make white people feel anger. Sow division within Americans, make it so that you are feeding into this idea that black and brown people are coming across the border and replacing us.”

She went on to rhetorically ask “if it was twenty thousand Norwegians at the southern border, would Tucker Carlson be saying the same thing? And it just happens to be 20 thousand black Haitians and Central Americans.”

Watch above via CNN.

