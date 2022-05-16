Rep. Liz Cheney has criticized House Republican leadership in a searing message sent via Twitter following a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo that has left 10 dead.

The shooter left a white supremacist manifesto that echoed the Great Replacement Theory that has been co-opted by Republican leadership, especially third-ranking GOP Congress member Elise Stefanik, who coincidentally replace Cheney in that role following January 6th.

Cheney wrote via Twitter “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022

Though Cheney did not mention Stefanik by name, her comments echo her fellow Republican member of the Jan 6th select committee Adam Kinzinger, who tweeted the following on Sunday:

Did you know: @EliseStefanik pushes white replacement theory? The #3 in the house GOP. @Liz_Cheney got removed for demanding truth. @GOPLeader should be asked about this. Stefanik Blasted for 'Despicable' Facebook Ads Pushing 'Replacement Theory' https://t.co/RcuzJ37BiE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 14, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com