Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was pressed again on the growing number of claims of sexual harassment being leveled at him.

During a Tuesday teleconference with the media, Associated Press reporter Maria Villaneuva asked Cuomo about the breaking news of a sixth woman’s allegations that he engaged in sexual harassment. That news, first reported roughly an hour earlier by the Albany Times-Union on Tuesday afternoon, involved an allegation from a staffer who worked in the state’s Executive Mansion and who said he inappropriately touched her in 2020.

In his response, Cuomo said he was not aware of the latest allegation and repeated his denial from last week, when he apologized for unwanted advances but also adamantly insisted that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Moments later, WSYR reporter Andrew Donovan followed up, asking Cuomo how he explained the bombshell claims against him to his three, 20-something-year-old daughters.

“What have you told your daughters?” Donovan asked. “What’s been your conversation with our daughters about these allegations?”

“Obviously there are allegations and then there are allegations,” Cuomo replied, before . “There’s a spectrum of allegations. There’s capital crimes, there’s physical violence, right. down to more minor crimes. I told them what I told you, which is I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never made any inappropriate advances. And no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable or awkward.”

“The answer here was let’s have an investigation and then get the facts on the actual allegations,” Cuomo added, before again implying that his alleged victims misinterpreted his actions. “That’s the smart way. You have an allegation, let’s find out what the facts were. You can allege something, might be true, might be not true. You may have misperceived, there may be other facts. So let’s get the facts and that’s what the investigation does and that’s what the attorney general is doing and that’s what we should all respect.”

You can listen to the entire phone press conference below.

LISTEN LIVE: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media via conference call. Set to begin at 4 p.m. https://t.co/qbEJL2xs90 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]