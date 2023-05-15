Dave Portnoy Blasts Man Using Speaker Phone in Airport While Sitting Next to Him: ‘It’s Basic Human Decency’

Barstool President Dave Portnoy put a fellow airline passenger on blast for using his speaker phone while in the public terminal.

On Monday, Portnoy took to Twitter to highlight a personal pet peeve of speaker phone use. The gentleman in question was seated behind him in an airport terminal, having a rather loud conversation.

“I gotta be honest, I don’t get people like this,” he said pointing the camera at the other passenger. “Who puts their buddy on speaker like this? It’s crazy.”

The man sitting behind Portnoy had no reaction at all.

“Does he even hear me talking about him? Like, just take it off speaker, put it in your phone,” Portnoy added, raising his voice. “It’s basic human decency. As George Costanza said, ‘We are living in a society.’ Makes no sense.”

WERE LIVING IN A SOCIETY! Dont talk on speaker phone in a crowded public space. pic.twitter.com/68wzX46tm3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 15, 2023

It wasn’t long before a Twitter user called Portnoy out for a similar offense by making a loud video of someone else in public.

and you’re talking loud to yourself recording the back of someone’s head now you both look like goofballs — caca (@cloudeeuhh) May 15, 2023

Portnoy fired back promptly, joking that he should be called a hero.

“You just want me to sit idly by while a crime is committed? I’m not doing it for me or to create content. I’m doing it for the little guy who doesn’t have a platform to speak out. For Little Johnny who doesn’t want to hear a full on convo in his ear. I should be hailed as a hero,” Portnoy wrote.

You just want me to sit idly by while a crime is committed? I'm not doing it for me or to create content. I'm doing it for the little guy who doesn't have a platform to speak out. For Little Johnny who doesn't want to hear a full on convo in his ear. I should be hailed as a hero https://t.co/WYAkicny6u — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 15, 2023

