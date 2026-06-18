Rosie O’Donnell believes President Donald Trump will cancel the midterm elections by using either an assassination attempt or a terrorist bombing as the excuse.

O’Donnell spoke with author and former presidential hopeful Marianna Williamson on Wednesday, and the pair both believe there will be a “rigging” of the midterm elections.

O’Donnell fled the United States and now resides in Ireland. She left in January 2025 and cited Trump’s second term in the White House as the reason. The two have been publicly feuding since long before Trump entered the political arena. The years of back-and-forth insults go back to a heated View interview in 2006, when O’Donnell was a co-host, where O’Donnell pressed Trump on his businesses, bankruptcies, and more.

During her discussion with Williamson, O’Donnell shared her belief about Trump straight up taking away peoples’ right to vote.

“It’s also a very serious and sober moment because at the same time, the people are revving up for the midterms. They are revving up as well for an obvious rigging of this election,” Williamson said when O’Donnell jumped in to share her theory.

O’Donnell said:

Not only a rigging, but I think he will have some sort of crisis, whether it’s an assassination attempt or a terrorist bombing. There will be some catastrophic event and he will say there will be no elections. That is what I think is going to happen because if you read Project 2025 you would have not believed that they wrote down exactly what they’ve done to our country and America didn’t notice. If you don’t think that they would take away our right to vote when they’ve already done the Voters Rights Act, when they’ve already set up concentration camps, we are past the precipice, America. And everyone needs to believe still, believe — hope is the last thing to die, people. We have to believe. I am very thrilled for how the Democrats now seem to be doing — but if I read one more text from a senator saying what he did and not doing anything about it — well, they can’t, Rosie, because they’re the minority. You know what? There were many minority groups that stood their ground and saved our nation before.

O’Donnell told Williamson her move to Ireland was to protect her “sanity” and avoid the “stress and anxiety” of Trump.

“That was my choice in order to keep my family and my sanity safe, in order to not have the constant abuse from him infiltrate my day with my children with my children out at CVS. I don’t want to have the stress and anxiety associated with the constant barrage of him. It sounds like a PTSD response from me, to tell you the God’s honest truth. It’s 20 years!” she said.

Trump mocked O’Donnell again after her move to Ireland. During a meeting with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin, a reporter asked whether O’Donnell would bring down Ireland’s “happiness level.”

“I like that question,” Trump said.

He then asked Martin if he knew O’Donnell at the time, then telling him, “You’re better off not knowing.”

Trump later threatened her U.S. citizenship and called the actress and comedian a “threat to humanity.”

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote last year on Truth Social.

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