Trump Warns He Will ‘Be the Last Republican President’ If His Voter ID Bill Doesn’t Pass

President Donald Trump called on Senate Republicans to do away with the filibuster and pass his SAVE America Act, requiring voter I.D. — or he’ll be the very ‘last Republican president’ in history.

The SAVE America Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February but stalled in the Senate, and now faces being blocked by a Democrat-led filibuster. Democrats have argued that the Act is simply a tactic to make voting harder for married women who change their names, and others who don’t have immediate access to their birth certificates or other forms of identification.

“Anybody who doesn’t want to Terminate the Filibuster is a FOOL, a very stupid one, at that!” Trump raged on Truth Social Thursday afternoon. He continued:

The Dumocrats will end it within minutes of taking office, and then rapidly proceed to destroy our Country, adding 2 Radical Left States, 4 Dumocrat Senators, many Congressmen/women, their dream of 21 Supreme Court Justices (Not just 13, an unlucky number!), an impossible to beat number of Electoral College Votes (and that’s the Ballgame!), “Popular” Vote Landslides, and so much else. The Republican Party will never win another Election. I will, sadly, be the last Republican President. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Senate, must not let this “carnage” happen. They will go down on the wrong side of History, as will all Republicans who just stood by and watched. The Republican Party isn’t at stake, our Country is. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND IMMEDIATELY APPROVE THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Just over a week ago, Trump directed Republicans to advance a $350 billion Reconciliation Bill that would include the SAVE America Act, as well as huge provisions for the military.

Trump wrote, “I am hereby calling on Republicans in Congress to IMMEDIATELY advance and pass the forthcoming $350 Billion Reconciliation Bill (Recon 3.0) — which, at the request of our Great Department of War — will include THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as well. No games, no delays, and no weak compromises! Do this ASAP.”

The Senate has been sitting on that bill, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned that if the GOP was going to pass a third reconciliation bill, Republicans need to “saddle up and ride hard, because we’re running out of time.”

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