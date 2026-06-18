Air Force Base Hit by Flu Outbreak After Pete Hegseth Ends Vaccine Mandate

A flu outbreak has swept through an Air Force basic training facility in Texas just two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s longstanding requirement that service members receive annual flu vaccinations, according to a Thursday report from ABC News.

Per the scoop, at least 159 recruits at Lackland Air Force Base, part of Joint Base San Antonio, have contracted influenza in recent weeks. Two recruits have been hospitalized, though sources familiar with the situation told the network the actual number of cases and hospitalizations could be higher.

The Air Force confirmed the outbreak in a statement to ABC, describing it as a “localized influenza outbreak among trainees at Basic Military Training.”

“Medical professionals and Public Health officials have implemented mitigation measures to isolate and treat symptomatic trainees to reduce further exposure and continue to monitor the situation,” the statement said. “Medical personnel are also monitoring trainees who were in close contact with sick members in case they become symptomatic.”

It added that affected recruits are receiving treatment, including antiviral medication, and that they will return to training “once they are cleared by medical professionals.”

The outbreak follows a policy change announced by Hegseth in April, making the flu vaccine voluntary for military personnel. The shot had previously been required across the armed forces. At the time, Hegseth characterized the mandate as “overly broad and not rational.”

“Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it; you should. But we will not force you,” he said at the time.

ABC reported that flu vaccination rates among recruits at the San Antonio training base have dropped to roughly 40% since the mandate was lifted. Before the policy change, compliance was nearly universal.

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