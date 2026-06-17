‘Ted Cruz Is Lying Thru His Teeth’: Don Jr. Unloads on Father’s Ally

On Wednesday via X, Donald Trump Jr. alleged that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — an ally of President Donald Trump — is “lying thru his teeth” with his recent comments on the administration’s memorandum of understanding with Iran.

Speaking with The Daily Wire on Wednesday, Cruz said of the deal to end the conflict in the region:

What has been released so far suggests that, unfortunately, the president is getting, I think, very poor advice when it comes to this deal. History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea. Under the terms of what’s been released, somewhere between $10 billion and $30 billion will flow to the Ayatollah immediately before they make even a single nuclear concession. I think that’s ill-advised. That money, if it goes to the Ayatollah, will go to fund terrorists trying to kill Americans and weapons that will be used to try to kill Americans. And it also appears to formalize a permanent role for the Islamic regime controlling the Strait of Hormuz. It is difficult to see what possible benefit to America could come from that.

He continued:

President Trump was exactly right to initiate military action against Iran because for 47 years the regime has been waging war against America, has been the world’s leading funder of terrorism, and has been murdering Americans for 47 years. Nearly one thousand Americans have been murdered by the Ayatollah and the mullahs. That is why the president acted as a strong commander-in-chief to take out their military capacity. It is not remotely in America’s interest for us to pay to rebuild that capacity that we just took out.

In his Wednesday tweet, Trump Jr. wrote of the blurb above, “The only problem with this quote is that @tedcruz is lying thru his teeth about the deal. We’re not giving them a cent, and he knows that. Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA.”

The only problem with this quote is that @tedcruz is lying thru his teeth about the deal. We're not giving them a cent and he knows that. Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA. https://t.co/X2q3jesxc3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2026

Read the terms of the MOU, which Trump announced was signed late Wednesday night in Versailles, here.

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