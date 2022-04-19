Delta Changes Statement Calling Covid a ‘Seasonal Virus’ Amid Heavy Criticism

Delta Airlines changed its statement calling the coronavirus a “seasonal virus” following turbulent feedback.

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” the airline initially said in a statement on Monday.

This sparked backlash on Twitter.

Who is in charge of @Delta’s COVID/crisis comms? COVID-19 has not “transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus.” 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Lky9xNShXw — Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS (@jessicamalaty) April 19, 2022

Delta declares the pandemic over and COVID-19 is “an ordinary seasonal virus”. The silence from CDC is deafening. pic.twitter.com/4FYWFFiLRu — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 19, 2022

Just want @delta to clarify which season we need to be on alert for Covid in the future. This “ordinary seasonal virus” development is huge, and I’ve seen it reported nowhere else! https://t.co/slQmhibOsI — Paul Constant (@paulconstant) April 19, 2022

I don’t think the results of one judge shopped lawsuit has changed the nature of the virus, @delta. pic.twitter.com/ESRJZHkkf6 — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 19, 2022

COVID IS NOT A SEASONAL VIRUS WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) April 19, 2022

I don’t care what you think about masking, but @Delta‘s comment that #SARSCOV2 has transitioned to become an “ordinary seasonal virus” is just bonkers, has no basis in science and is outright misinformation misleading their customers (of which I am one!). https://t.co/4cjidK35oD — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 19, 2022

This news just in from the public health experts at Delta Airlines. Based on the judge’s ruling, COVID is now a “seasonal virus.” No word yet on which “season.” /end + 1 pic.twitter.com/T76J6ZvFbI — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) April 19, 2022

You’re “relieved” to see the #mask mandate lifted on travel? Wow, ableist much? Well, I won’t ever fly @Delta now. #covid19 is still not an “ordinary seasonal virus.” I guess you’re also glad that the current dominant variant of concern hasn’t been delta for a while. pic.twitter.com/FdIqVV8jin — Zachary Rubin, MD (@rubin_allergy) April 19, 2022

The revised statement calls Covid “a more manageable respiratory virus” instead of a “seasonal virus.”

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus – with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” said Delta.

Delta has made mask wearing on its planes optional after a federal judge struck down the federal mandate requiring masks on planes and other public transportation.

