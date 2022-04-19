Delta Changes Statement Calling Covid a ‘Seasonal Virus’ Amid Heavy Criticism

Delta Airlines changed its statement calling the coronavirus a “seasonal virus” following turbulent feedback.

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” the airline initially said in a statement on Monday.

This sparked backlash on Twitter.

The revised statement calls Covid “a more manageable respiratory virus” instead of a “seasonal virus.”

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus – with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” said Delta.

Delta has made mask wearing on its planes optional after a federal judge struck down the federal mandate requiring masks on planes and other public transportation.

