JUST IN: TSA Stops Enforcing Mask Mandate After Trump-Appointed Judge Rules ‘Unlawful’

The Transportation Safety Administration is no longer enforcing masking in airports after a judge struck down President Joe Biden’s mask mandate for public transportation on Monday afternoon.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Monday evening the TSA will no longer enforce the mandate, which it no longer considers to be in effect. Questions abounded on cable news Monday regarding when the ruling would go into effect, with little tangible information available to help guide travelers.

News — An administration official says agencies are still reviewing Florida judge’s decision but “in the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.” TSA is NO LONGER enforcing the mask mandate. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 18, 2022

(Tweeted from a flight where everyone is still masked and unaware of this development.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 18, 2022

CNN also reported Monday evening United Airlines has immediately ended making requirements for all flights.

On his second day in office, Biden announced the mandate in a Jan. 21, 2021 executive order.

Biden cited “science-based public health measures” as being “critical to preventing the spread of [Covid] by travelers.”

“Accordingly, to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely, it is the policy of my Administration to implement these public health measures consistent with CDC guidelines on public modes of transportation and at ports of entry to the United States,” Biden also stated.

The mandate was set to expire last week but was extended until May 3.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled Monday that Biden had exceeded his authority to force Americans to wear face coverings in the sweeping mandate.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” the judge wrote.

Mizelle, 35, was nominated to the bench by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Asked about the ruling on Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had few answers about what is next. She noted people concerned about catching or spreading Covid can continue masking.

“We would recommend you wear masks on the airplane,” Psaki said, noting the issue was under review.

“Some people can still wear masks if they want to,” she said. “Many people do. Or wear them in meetings or wear them at certain times where you’re going to be around or sitting close to people. Or maybe you have an immunocompromised parent or friend and so people make that decision. And this is based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes.”

If you’re boarding a flight tonight, does the mask mandate still apply? “We would recommend you wear masks on the airplane,” Psaki says, adding the Dept. of Homeland Security is reviewing the ruling by a Florida judge https://t.co/ebOEU3KvbO pic.twitter.com/KHQwPlo5tZ — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 18, 2022

